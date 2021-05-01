Kemp sets June 15 elections to replace 2 state House members

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp listens to a question during a news conference at the State Capitol on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Atlanta, about Major League Baseball’s decision to pull the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta over the league’s objection to a new Georgia voting law. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor is setting June election dates to replace two Republican state House members who have resigned.

Greg Morris of Vidalia resigned from District 156, which covers all of Montgomery and Toombs counties and parts of Appling and Jefferson Davis counties after fellow lawmakers elected him to the state Transportation Board.

Bert Reeves of Marietta resigned from House District 34, which covers parts of central and northern Cobb County, to go to work for Georgia Tech.

Candidates from all parties will run together on the same ballot on June 15.

If no one wins a majority, a runoff will be held July 13.

Qualifying will be held Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.