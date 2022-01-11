Kemp seeks $2,000 bonuses for teachers soon to speed raise

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp wants teachers to get the remaining $2,000 of his proposed $5,000 raise as soon as possible.
He plans to ask lawmakers to give teachers a one-time $2,000 bonus before the current budget year ends.
Information obtained by The Associated Press shows the amount would then become a permanent part of teacher salaries when the next budget year begins July 1.
Kemp also plans to seek a one-time $2,000 payment to other full-time K-12 employees who aren’t teachers.
He wants to pay a $1,000 bonus to part-time school employees, school nurses, bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The person who provided Kemp’s remarks spoke on condition of anonymity.