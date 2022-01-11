Kemp seeks $2,000 bonuses for teachers soon to speed raise

Georgia News

by: , Jeff Amy

Posted: / Updated:

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the Roper Corporation Cooking Products Plant in Lafayette, Ga. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kemp visited the plant after GE Appliances recently invested a $118 million expansion in Georgia. (Matt Hamilton /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp wants teachers to get the remaining $2,000 of his proposed $5,000 raise as soon as possible.

He plans to ask lawmakers to give teachers a one-time $2,000 bonus before the current budget year ends.

Information obtained by The Associated Press shows the amount would then become a permanent part of teacher salaries when the next budget year begins July 1.

Kemp also plans to seek a one-time $2,000 payment to other full-time K-12 employees who aren’t teachers.

He wants to pay a $1,000 bonus to part-time school employees, school nurses, bus drivers and cafeteria workers. The person who provided Kemp’s remarks spoke on condition of anonymity.

