Kemp seeks $1.6B in Georgia tax rebates worth $250 or $500

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the Roper Corporation Cooking Products Plant in Lafayette, Ga. on Friday, Jan. 7, 2022. Kemp visited the plant after GE Appliances recently invested a $118 million expansion in Georgia. (Matt Hamilton /Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp wants to use $1.6 billion of Georgia’s $2.2 billion in spare cash to give rebates in April on state income taxes.

The Republican told the Georgia Chamber of Commerce that he wants to give a $250 rebate to every single person filing state income taxes and $500 to every household filing jointly.

The money would come from part of the huge budget surplus the state ran last year.

Kemp also proposed $5,000 pay raises last week for employees of state agencies.

And he wants to push his proposed $2,000 pay raise for teachers into the current budget year by paying a onetime $2,000 bonus now.