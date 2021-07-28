Kemp says no mask mandate, but schools keep announcing them

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp removes his face covering before speaking to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Infections and hospitalizations from COVID-19 in Georgia are rising steeply.

Gov. Brian Kemp is vowing he won’t impose a statewide mask mandate or restrict business and public activities, repeating a stance he has held for more than a year.

Georgia will not lock down or impose statewide mask mandates. — Governor Brian P. Kemp (@GovKemp) July 28, 2021

But more school districts continue to announce that they will require students and employees to wear masks.

Associated Press calculations show the share of Georgia public school students covered by mask mandates is now above 30%.

A sharp upward trend in newly reported cases continues with nearly 4,000 positive COVID-19 tests reported Wednesday. More than 10% of all patients now hospitalized in Georgia for any reason have COVID-19.