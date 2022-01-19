Kemp says $3B budget boost will bring ‘a lot of good things’

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp answers questions from reporters during a news conference, March 17, 2020, at Augusta University in Augusta, Ga. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue will challenge Gov. Kemp for governor, he announced Monday, Dec, 6, 2021 setting up a bitter 2022 Republican primary fight while Democrat Stacey Abrams is likely to await the winner. (Michael Holahan/The Augusta Chronicle via AP, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is pitching to lawmakers his plan to spend almost $3 billion more in the coming budget year.

His list includes proposed income tax rebates, pay raises for teachers, university employees and state employees, and more funding for K-12 and higher education.

State economist Jeffrey Dorfman forecasts the state can afford the spending. He says tax revenue will continue to grow after a potential flat patch later this year.

Months before elections, Kemp wants to spend $30.2 billion in the year beginning July 1.