(AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp and his Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams continued their bidding war on public safety Thursday.

Abrams is proposing a big pay increase for state police and prison guards. The Republican incumbent says Georgia will spend at least $8 million more on school safety after a Texas shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers.

Each is attacking the other on safety and violence.

Kemp says Abrams backs “a far-left agenda” that includes defunding the police, a charge Abrams denies. Democrats say Kemp is made Georgians less safe by abolishing required permits for carrying concealed guns in public