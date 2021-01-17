Kemp proposes $900M borrowing plan as part of Georgia budget

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and his wife Marty fist bump lawmakers as they leave the House Chamber after Kemp delivered his State of the State address Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing that Georgia borrow $883 million for construction projects and equipment next year, an amount likely to rise before lawmakers get done with the state budget.

Lawmakers authorized the borrowing of more than $1.1 billion for the current budget year.

The agency that forecasts Georgia’s borrowing said the state could authorize up to $1 billion in new borrowing the budget year that begins July 1.

The biggest proposal by the Republican governor is borrowing another $90 million to expand the state-owned convention center in Savannah, on top of $94 million that lawmakers have agreed to borrow since 2017.

Kemp is also seeking $56.4 million for a new headquarters for the state Department of Public Safety.