Kemp proposes $900M borrowing plan as part of Georgia budget

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is proposing that Georgia borrow $883 million for construction projects and equipment next year, an amount likely to rise before lawmakers get done with the state budget.
Lawmakers authorized the borrowing of more than $1.1 billion for the current budget year.
The agency that forecasts Georgia’s borrowing said the state could authorize up to $1 billion in new borrowing the budget year that begins July 1.
The biggest proposal by the Republican governor is borrowing another $90 million to expand the state-owned convention center in Savannah, on top of $94 million that lawmakers have agreed to borrow since 2017.
Kemp is also seeking $56.4 million for a new headquarters for the state Department of Public Safety.