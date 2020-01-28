Kemp officials make case for stronger Georgia anti-gang law

ATLANTA (AP) – Gov. Brian Kemp’s administration is seeking to persuade lawmakers of the need to tighten Georgia’s gang laws.

Officials told a House-Senate panel Monday that gangs are a serious problem needing further action.

Perhaps most controversially, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation wants the power to begin investigating gang crimes without an invitation from local officials, as is needed now.

Kemp and his officials have called for a gang database that investigators could use to share information.

They’ve also proposed a public gang registry that would function like the current public sex offender registry, publicizing names and residences of convicted offenders.