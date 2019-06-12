Kemp names replacement amid insurance commissioner’s suspension

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia’s governor has named the Chief of Police in an Atlanta-area city to replace the state’s suspended Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

Gov. Brian Kemp on Wednesday appointed Doraville Police Chief John King to serve in Jim Beck’s place.

King is the first Hispanic Insurance Commissioner and statewide constitutional officer.

“John will put hardworking Georgians first by shaking up the status quo,” Kemp said in a press release. “He will restore faith in the Department of Insurance and will always do the right thing — even when no one is looking.”

In May, Beck voluntarily suspended himself from office days after being indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, mail fraud and money laundering.

A 38-count indictment accuses him of orchestrating an elaborate scheme to steal more than $2 million from his former employer before winning the election in November.

King is a Brigadier General in the Georgia National Guard and a native of Mexico. He began serving the City of Doraville in 1993 as a detective and became police chief nine years later.

“My decades of experience in law enforcement have prepared me for this important job in state government,” stated King. “I look forward to restoring trust in the Department of Insurance and providing leadership that protects consumers, promotes public safety, and provides a bright and promising future for all Georgians.”