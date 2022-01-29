Kemp names Bradbury as new regent in further board shuffle

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during a news conference at Lockheed Martin on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Marietta, Ga. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is further shuffling Georgia’s Board of Regents, which governs the 26 institutions of the University System of Georgia.

Kemp announced Friday that Sachin Shailenda and Rachel Little are no longer on the board because they no longer live in congressional districts they were appointed to represent.

Shailendra had lived in the 13th Congressional District and Little had lived in the 4th District.

That changed after lawmakers drew new lines. Kemp shifted Cade Joiner from an at-large seat to representing the 4th District, while he was shifting Neal Pruitt of Atlanta from the 11th District to an at-large seat.

Kemp announced homebuilder Tom Bradbury as the new regent representing the 11th District.