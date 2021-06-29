Kemp names 3 panels to vet $4.8B in COVID-19 relief spending

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is appointing three committees to advise him on how to spend $4.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid allotted to Georgia.
The Republican on Tuesday named panels to recommend spending on internet access, water and sewer infrastructure and ways to offset the economic harms of COVID-19.
The governor promised lawmakers in the closing days of the regular session that they would have input in how the money is spent. Each of the panels has between seven and nine lawmakers.
However, Kemp will get the final say on spending.
The panels will take applications from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 at opb.georgia.gov. Kemp says he wants to announce decisions in mid-October.
Economic impact committee:
- Alex Atwood – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Administrative Services
- Gerlda Hines – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Human Services
- Pat Wilson – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD)
- Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman – State Economist, University of Georgia
- Robyn Crittenden – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Revenue
- Tim Lowrimore – State Forester, Georgia Forestry Commission
- Brian Marlowe – Deputy Commissioner for Rural Georgia, GDEcD
- Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee
- Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee
- Rep. Shaw Blackmon – Chairman, House Ways and Means Committee
- Rep. Calvin Smyre – Dean, House of Representatives
- Rep. Josh Bonner – Governor’s Floor Leader
- Rep. John LaHood – Vice Chairman, House Game, Fish, and Parks Committee
- Sen. Clint Dixon – Governor’s Floor Leader
- Sen. Emanuel Jones – Secretary, Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee
- Sen. Chuck Hufstetler – Chairman, Senate Finance Committee
Broadband infrastructure committee:
- Russell McMurry – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Transportation
- Jannine Miller – Planning Director, Georgia Department of Transportation
- Christopher Nunn – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Community Affairs
- Teresa MacCartney – Acting Chancellor, University System of Georgia
- Greg Dozier – Commissioner, Technical College System of Georgia
- Shawnzia Thomas – Executive Director, Georgia Technology Authority
- Richard Woods – State School Superintendent, Georgia Department of Education
- Eric Toler – Executive Director, Georgia Cyber Center
- Michael Nix – Executive Director, Georgia Emergency Communications Authority
- Frank Smith – Deputy Executive Director, State Properties Commission
- Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee
- Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee
- Rep. Clay Pirkle – Secretary, House State Properties Committee
- Rep. Patty Bentley – Secretary, House Higher Education Committee
- Rep. Jodi Lott – Governor’s Floor Leader
- Sen. Bo Hatchett – Governor’s Floor Leader
- Sen. Harold Jones – Secretary, Senate Ethics Committee
- Sen. Steve Gooch – State Senate Majority Whip
Water and sewer infrastructure committee:
- Chris Carr – Georgia Attorney General
- David Dove – Executive Counsel, Office of the Governor
- Mark Williams – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Natural Resources
- Rick Dunn – Director, Environmental Protection Division (EPD)
- Kevin Clark – Executive Director, Georgia Environmental Finance Authority
- John Eunice – Deputy Director, EPD
- Andrew Pinson – Georgia Solicitor General
- James Capp – Watershed Protection Branch Chief, EPD
- Dr. Wei Zeng – Water Protection Program Manager, EPD
- Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee
- Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee
- Rep. Dominic LaRiccia – Governor’s Floor Leader
- Rep. Robert Dickey – Chairman, House Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee
- Sen. Russ Goodman – Governor’s Floor Leader
- Sen. Larry Walker – Chairman, Senate Agriculture and Consumer Affairs Committee
- Sen. Freddie Powell Sims – Vice Chair, Senate Interstate Cooperation Committee