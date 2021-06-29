Kemp names 3 panels to vet $4.8B in COVID-19 relief spending

FILE – In this Dec. 8, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to reporters during a COVID-19 update in the Capitol in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is appointing three committees to advise him on how to spend $4.8 billion in federal coronavirus relief aid allotted to Georgia.

The Republican on Tuesday named panels to recommend spending on internet access, water and sewer infrastructure and ways to offset the economic harms of COVID-19.

The governor promised lawmakers in the closing days of the regular session that they would have input in how the money is spent. Each of the panels has between seven and nine lawmakers.

However, Kemp will get the final say on spending.

The panels will take applications from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31 at opb.georgia.gov. Kemp says he wants to announce decisions in mid-October.

Economic impact committee:

Alex Atwood – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Administrative Services

Gerlda Hines – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Human Services

Pat Wilson – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD)

Dr. Jeffrey Dorfman – State Economist, University of Georgia

Robyn Crittenden – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Revenue

Tim Lowrimore – State Forester, Georgia Forestry Commission

Brian Marlowe – Deputy Commissioner for Rural Georgia, GDEcD

Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee

Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee

Rep. Shaw Blackmon – Chairman, House Ways and Means Committee

Rep. Calvin Smyre – Dean, House of Representatives

Rep. Josh Bonner – Governor’s Floor Leader

Rep. John LaHood – Vice Chairman, House Game, Fish, and Parks Committee

Sen. Clint Dixon – Governor’s Floor Leader

Sen. Emanuel Jones – Secretary, Senate Economic Development and Tourism Committee

Sen. Chuck Hufstetler – Chairman, Senate Finance Committee

Broadband infrastructure committee:

Russell McMurry – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Transportation

Jannine Miller – Planning Director, Georgia Department of Transportation

Christopher Nunn – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Community Affairs

Teresa MacCartney – Acting Chancellor, University System of Georgia

Greg Dozier – Commissioner, Technical College System of Georgia

Shawnzia Thomas – Executive Director, Georgia Technology Authority

Richard Woods – State School Superintendent, Georgia Department of Education

Eric Toler – Executive Director, Georgia Cyber Center

Michael Nix – Executive Director, Georgia Emergency Communications Authority

Frank Smith – Deputy Executive Director, State Properties Commission

Sen. Blake Tillery – Chairman, Senate Appropriations Committee

Rep. Terry England – Chairman, House Appropriations Committee

Rep. Clay Pirkle – Secretary, House State Properties Committee

Rep. Patty Bentley – Secretary, House Higher Education Committee

Rep. Jodi Lott – Governor’s Floor Leader

Sen. Bo Hatchett – Governor’s Floor Leader

Sen. Harold Jones – Secretary, Senate Ethics Committee

Sen. Steve Gooch – State Senate Majority Whip

Water and sewer infrastructure committee: