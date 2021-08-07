Kemp must decide if he’ll suspend indicted Augusta official

In this July 7, 2021, photo Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during an interview at his campaign office in Atlanta. Kemp’s office says it was surprised to hear federal officials were reevaluating its plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The director of Kemp’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination said in a recent letter that the move by the Biden administration suggests it wants to revisit the plan’s approval, which he said is not allowed. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A three-person panel has until Monday to recommend to Gov. Brian Kemp whether he should suspend an indicted Augusta-Richmond County commissioner.

Commissioner Sammie Sias pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal indictment accusing him of destroying records and lying to cover it up. He’s free on bail.

The indictment alleges that Sias altered or destroyed records related to the Sandridge Community Association, which ran a city-owned community center, days before federal agents raided Sias’ home in 2019.

Sias didn’t comment when he left court Wednesday. He previously vowed to fight the charges.