Kemp must decide if he’ll suspend indicted Augusta official

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A three-person panel has until Monday to recommend to Gov. Brian Kemp whether he should suspend an indicted Augusta-Richmond County commissioner.
Commissioner Sammie Sias pleaded not guilty Wednesday to a federal indictment accusing him of destroying records and lying to cover it up. He’s free on bail.
The indictment alleges that Sias altered or destroyed records related to the Sandridge Community Association, which ran a city-owned community center, days before federal agents raided Sias’ home in 2019.
Sias didn’t comment when he left court Wednesday. He previously vowed to fight the charges.