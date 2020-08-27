Kemp mulls ‘strike teams’ as confirmed COVID-19 cases drop

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s Republican governor says he’s considering creating mobile testing strike teams to deploy to schools and colleges to control COVID-19 outbreaks.

Brian Kemp told news outlets Wednesday that the teams could also be used to control outbreaks at long-term care facilities.

Kemp has expressed frustration in recent days that fewer people are being tested in Georgia, meaning the state has unused testing capacity.

Kemp is touting COVID-19 gains in a tour of southeast Georgia, noting the state’s decline in confirmed cases and hospitalizations.

Democrats are pressing Kemp to do more to alleviate economic suffering because of the pandemic.

They want the state to speed up unemployment payments, temporarily bar evictions and foreclosures, and divert money to rental assistance.