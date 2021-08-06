Kemp: More Georgians getting vaccinated; mandates bad idea

In this July 7, 2021, photo Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks during an interview at his campaign office in Atlanta. Kemp’s office says it was surprised to hear federal officials were reevaluating its plan to overhaul how state residents buy health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. The director of Kemp’s Office of Health Strategy and Coordination said in a recent letter that the move by the Biden administration suggests it wants to revisit the plan’s approval, which he said is not allowed. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has seen an increase in COVID vaccinations since a rise in infections fueled by the delta variant of the virus.

But he said Friday that some people may never be willing to take the shots, and he reiterated his opposition to COVID-related mandates.

Kemp spoke at an elementary school in Cherokee County that reopened this week.

With the delta variant spreading rapidly, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics have advised that everyone in schools wear masks in communities with substantial or high transmission.

But educators have had to contend with strong resistance from some parents and political leaders.