Kemp gives $5M to troopers for effort against street racing

ATLANTA (AP) — Gov. Brian Kemp is giving the Georgia Department of Public Safety $5 million to fight street racing and other crime in the Atlanta area.

The Republican said Monday that the money will come from the emergency fund he controls.

Kemp spokesperson Cody Hall says it could pay for overtime and other expenses incurred by state troopers and other state agencies. The state budget year ends June 30.

State troopers say they and Atlanta police jointly stopped 691 vehicles during the weekend in an effort to suppress crime and stop street racing.