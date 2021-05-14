Kemp extends Georgia gas tax waiver due to pipeline outage

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp walks to board an airplane Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at DeKalb-Peachtree Airport in Chamblee, Ga. Kemp announced he was suspending state taxes on gasoline and diesel through Saturday to give price relief following a pipeline outage. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says state taxes on motor fuels will remain suspended for another week to offset higher prices after a computer hack shut down the Colonial Pipeline that carries fuel to much of Georgia.

The state collects a gasoline tax of 28.7 cents a gallon and a diesel tax of 32.2 cents a gallon.

Kemp’s order also extends the waiver on weight limits and driving times for tanker trucks that carry fuel to stations.

Kemp announced the extension through May 22 on Friday, as empty gas stations remained widespread in northern Georgia.

Alpharetta-based Colonial says it has restarted service all along its pipeline, but says it could take days for supply to normalize.