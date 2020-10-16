Kemp extends COVID-19 restrictions in Georgia until Halloween

FILE – In this July 17, 2020, file photo, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol in Atlanta. Kemp says he’s withdrawing a request for an emergency order that would block Atlanta from ordering people to wear masks in public or imposing other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp is once again extending COVID-19 restrictions for two more weeks, effective Friday until Halloween.

The public health state of emergency first declared on March 14 still remains in place through Nov. 9. It was renewed earlier this month.

The executive order doesn’t note any major changes. Those who are elderly or medically fragile will still shelter in place.

Kemp is still banning gatherings of more than 50 people unless social distancing can be maintained. The order maintains the right of local governments to make masks mandatory should they meet certain criteria.

Minor changes were made to the section on “Industry, Commerce, Organizations, & Non-Profits,” suspending requirements on volunteer firefighters to attend a certain amount of drills and meetings for 2020.

Kemp still urges all Georgians to heed the Department of Public Health’s advice and do these “Four Things for Fall”:

Wear a mask Watch your distance Wash your hands Follow public health guidelines

Below, view the executive order in full.