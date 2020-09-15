Kemp extends COVID-19 measures, allows visits at long-term care facilities

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp passes Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey as rhetorical speak during a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp sued the city of Atlanta over its face-mask requirement just after President Donald Trump arrived in the city without wearing a mask, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Friday. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Gov. Brian Kemp has extended COVID-19 measures in Georgia through the end of the month and opened up the door for visits at long-term care facilities.

Kemp’s executive order, which was set to expire just before midnight, will remain in place until Sept. 30 at 11:59 p.m.

The order, first issued back in April, has undergone many changes for businesses, schools, etc. But many of the basic rules apply, including practicing social distancing and good hygiene.

Those who are medically fragile or immunocompromised must shelter in place, as should residents of long-term care facilities.

But according to the latest order, in-person visits will be allowed at long-term care facilities under an administrative order from the Georgia Department of Public Health — the details of which have not been released.

Until now, visits have only been allowed in certain cases, such as end-of-life circumstances.

Kemp’s order still strongly encourages the use of face coverings when outside of the home. Local municipalities keep the option to require masks as long as they meet the threshold of 100 cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 people over the last 14 days.

Georgians are still urged to refrain from large gatherings. Groups of 50 are only allowed if those who are present maintain social distance.

Earlier this month, Kemp extended the public health state of emergency until Oct. 10, which allows the government to more easily coordinate with state and local agencies in response to COVID-19.