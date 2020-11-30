Kemp expects COVID-19 vaccinations to start within weeks, eases distribution rules

Gov. Brian Kemp listens as Dr. Kathleen Toomey speaks to journalists during a news conference on the current state of COVID-19, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta. (Ben Gray /Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP/WSAV) — Georgia’s governor says he expects health care workers in Georgia will begin being vaccinated against COVID-19 in the second or third week of December.

Gov. Brian Kemp’s remarks came Monday as nursing home executives appealed to the Republican to keep supporting them financially.

Later in the day, the governor signed off on an executive order that will allow nurses and pharmacists to administer the vaccine, including in a drive-thru setting. The order, which will remain in effect for the first two weeks of December, also extends current COVID-19 restrictions.

Kemp also extended Georgia’s Public Health State of Emergency into the new year, until Jan. 8.

Health officials are watching for an expected increase in coronavirus infections following Thanksgiving.

Georgia is averaging more than 3,000 confirmed and probable cases a day. Nearly 2,200 people were in Georgia hospitals on Monday with confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday, the highest number since Sept. 1.

The impact of the pandemic has been heavy at nursing homes, which have recorded nearly one third of all of Georgia’s deaths.