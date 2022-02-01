Kemp awards $408M in grants to expand rural Georgia internet

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is awarding $408 million from federal coronavirus relief funds to expand high-speed internet access in rural parts of the state.

Hargray is receiving just over $1 million in funding, roughly half of which will benefit hundreds in Chatham and Tattnall counties.

The Republican governor said Tuesday that the 49 winners will match the spending with $330 million of their own money.

Kemp’s office says the projects could connect 27% of the remaining 482,000 homes and businesses unserved by high-speed internet in Georgia.

Recipients include electric cooperatives, local governments, cable companies and small telephone companies.

Kemp decided to spend much of Georgia’s $4.8 billion in federal relief on broadband expansion, water and sewer improvements and offsetting the negative economic impact of the pandemic.