Kemp asks Georgians to do ‘four things for four weeks’ to slow COVID-19 spread

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp returns to his office after giving a coronavirus briefing at the Capitol Friday, July 17, 2020, in Atlanta. Kemp is suing Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms over its face mask mandate. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp and the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey are calling on Georgians to add “Four Things for Four Weeks” to their daily routines to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Kemp and Toomey are asking Georgians to do the following:

Wear a mask when out in public or when you cannot keep distance inside. Practice physical distancing – six feet from those you don’t live with. Wash your hands for 20 seconds several times throughout the day with soap and warm water. Follow the current executive order and heed the guidance provided by public health officials.

“Together, we can protect our loved ones, revive our economy, and continue to take measured steps forward,” Kemp said.

“Georgians, we need your help,” Toomey said. “By implementing these simple – but effective – practices, we can slow the spread of the coronavirus and continue on a path toward ultimately defeating COVID-19.”

Though Kemp encourages wearing masks in public, he has issued an order that stops local government from enforcing mandatory mask orders out of concern for the impact it may have on local businesses and the economy.

Last week, Kemp and Attorney General Chris Carr introduced a lawsuit against Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and the Atlanta City Council to block the city’s mandatory mask ordinance.

“This lawsuit is on behalf of the Atlanta business owners and their hardworking employees who are struggling to survive during these difficult times,” Kemp said in a statement. “These men and women are doing their very best to put food on the table for their families while local elected officials shutter businesses and undermine economic growth.”

Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said Tuesday that the City of Savannah’s mandatory mask order still stands.