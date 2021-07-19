Kemp: Anti-crime bills will be part of fall special session

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp speaks to a state House committee in Atlanta on Monday, July 19, 2021. Kemp says he will ask lawmakers to consider new laws to combat crime in Atlanta during a special legislative session this fall. (AP Photo/Jeff Amy)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s governor says he will ask lawmakers to consider proposals to fight crime in Atlanta in a fall special legislative session.

Gov. Brian Kemp told the House Public Safety and Homeland Security Committee on Monday that he wants measures to be considered in a session already planned to redraw electoral districts.

House Speaker David Ralston said House leaders will propose $3 million to hire 20 new state troopers to focus on some issues in metro Atlanta, and beef up anti-gang and anti-human trafficking enforcement.

The hearing comes days after Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms proposed a $70 million crime-fighting plan that includes 250 more police officers