Kemp aide Broce named to lead Department of Human Services

ATLANTA (AP) — A longtime aide to Gov. Brian Kemp is being named to lead Georgia’s largest government agency.

The state Board of Human Services voted unanimously on Monday to appoint Candice Broce as commissioner of the Georgia Department of Human Services.

Broce replaces Gerlda B. Hines, whom Kemp has appointed as the state’s chief accounting officer.

Broce had no experience in human service administration before she was appointed interim director of the department’s Division of Family and Children Services in July after director Tom Rawlings resigned.

Broce will remain director of the Division of Family and Children Services while serving as commissioner.

Besides child welfare, the department oversees food stamps, cash welfare payments, and services for the aging.