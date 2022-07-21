ATLANTA (WSAV) — Georgia’s gubernatorial candidates spoke out about the 11th Circuit Court’s ruling on the controversial heartbeat law.

Opponents say this could jeopardy women’s rights and a mother’s health while supporters say it’s about saving lives at all stages.

The Georgia heartbeat law was introduced in 2019 and makes abortions illegal after a heartbeat is detected after six weeks

“It’s about making sure that the biology of a woman and that six week is not enough and is too early to know they are pregnant and find medical care,” Stacey Abrams said.

Gov. Brian Kemp said the state will continue to increase services for mothers and their children before, during and after birth.

“As mothers navigate pregnancy we will also look at alternative options like adoptions, Georgia’s public and private sectors are ready to keep them safe and informed,” Kemp said.

But Abrams said the law strips away women’s rights in Georgia, makes them “second class citizens” and could put a mother’s life at risk.

“Abortion is not a political decision. It is a medical choice often made in the most gut-wrenching moments of a woman’s life,” Abrams said. “ We know that the next set of laws will be to criminalize the women themselves.”

Kemp said he has worked with state lawmakers to extend health care coverage for new mothers.

“Since taking office in 2019, our family has committed to serving Georgians to protect each and every human being,” Kemp said.

“I am not certain failed biology or failed morality this wrong is wrong and must be struck down and I will be the governor to repeal it,” Abrams said.

The heartbeat law also would penalize doctors who perform abortions. It does make exceptions to abortions in the case of risk to the mother’s life but critics say it is subjective and reliant on the doctor’s decision instead of the mother’s freedom.

“It is the constitutional duty of the Georgia Attorney General to defend the laws of our state. Today, our arguments have prevailed, meaning the Eleventh Circuit has allowed Georgia’s LIFE Act to take effect immediately,” Carr said.