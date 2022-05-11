ATLANTA (AP) — Special state income tax refunds paid out of Georgia’s historic budget surplus will begin this week, but may not all be paid out until early August.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced the start of the $1.1 billion refund plan Wednesday. The Republican Kemp persuaded lawmakers to agree to the refund as he runs for reelection.

The law will give up to a $250 refund to single filers, up to $375 to single adults who head a household with dependents and up to $500 to married couples filing jointly.

No one can get more money back than they paid in state taxes.