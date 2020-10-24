Kelly Loeffler tests negative for COVID-19 after possible exposure

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., waits to speak during a television interview on Capitol Hill in Washington, Friday, March 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Senator Kelly Loeffler has tested negative for COVID-19 after learning that she may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

On Friday, Loeffler was tested for COVID-19 after learning that two of her Senate staffers had tested positive. Loeffler tested negative, her team says.

“Senator Loeffler is more energized than ever to vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett as the next Supreme Court Justice on Monday before returning home and traveling the state to meet with hardworking Georgians,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

WSAV has the latest updates on COVID-19 in Georgia, here.