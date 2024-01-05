GEORGIA (WSAV) — The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is asking our area to be on the lookout for an invasive frog species that’s eating our native frogs.

“Particularly for [invasive] predators like big frogs or big lizards, they can start becoming a problem,” said Daniel Sollenberger, a senior wildlife biologist with DNR. “They start eating their way through the other components of that ecosystem.”

These Cuban tree frogs can grow to about 5 inches long, triple the size of Georgia’s second-largest frog. Sollenberger says they can come in many different colors but you can identify them first by their large size and larger-than-average toes.

The frog has been in Florida for decades now. Sollenberger says over the past year they’ve been able to confirm that the frog is now breeding in coastal areas of our state, laying eggs in any standing water.

“It would probably be very difficult to fully eradicate them,” said Sollenberger. “If you think about every single drainage ditch, stormwater retention pond, there’s a lot of little water holes that you drive by and they could use any of them and all of them.”

He says that it eats just about anything it can fit in its mouth including our native frogs, and they can reproduce faster.

Sollenberger says since their native lands are warmer than ours, they have to stay near humans to be warm enough, meaning they could be in your backyard right now.

DNR is asking anyone who thinks they might have spotted this giant frog to capture it in a jar or Tupperware and take a picture to send to them. They’ll help you identify the frog, and tell you how to safely get rid of it.

Pictures can be sent to Sollenberger at daniel.sollenberger@dnr.ga.gov or to gainvasives@dnr.ga.gov.