Kamala Harris to speak at Morehouse College in final campaign stretch

ATLANTA (WSAV) – Sen. Kamala Harris is set to visit Atlanta Friday evening, speaking at Morehouse College in the final stretch of the campaign.

This will be the Democratic vice presidential nominee’s first visit to the Peach State since she was chosen to run with Joe Biden.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump Jr. is scheduled to stop in Macon on Friday, a week after his father held a campaign event in the city. Trump Jr. has made several trips to Georgia in recent months.

Georgia has been labeled a battleground state this year, with Democrats eyeing a chance to turn the state blue in the presidential race and two Senate races.

A recent NewsNation/Emerson poll shows Biden and President Donald Trump in a statistical dead heat.

Among likely Georgia voters polled, 48% say they intend to vote for Trump, with 47% saying they will cast their ballot for the former vice president.

