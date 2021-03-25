Juvenile charges for Georgia 17-year-olds may begin in 2023

FILE – In this Feb. 27, 2017 file photo, Rep. Mandi L. Ballinger, R – Canton, presents her bill to a House committee at the legislature in Atlanta. Ballinger is sponsoring a bill nearing passage this year that would raise the age for filing adult criminal charges for most crimes in Georgia from 17 to 18. (Bob Andres/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia may raise the age for filing adult criminal charges against most people from 17 to 18. But it’s likely to happen a year later than some had hoped.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday voted 5-3 to pass House Bill 272, sending it to the Senate for more debate. Committee members amended the bill to make it take effect beginning in 2023, instead of 2022.

The committee agreed to the delay after law enforcement agencies and the Department of Juvenile Justice warned they needed more money to transport, house and rehabilitate 17-year-olds.

Georgia is one of the last three states that charges all 17-year-olds as adults. Texas and Wisconsin are the others.