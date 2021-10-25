Jury selection in Ahmaud Arbery killing crawls into 2nd week

Travis McMichael listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection in the trial of three men charged with chasing and killing Ahmaud Arbery has spilled into a second week.

Attorneys and the trial judge resumed their slow-moving task of questioning potential jurors one at a time Monday at the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia.

Greg McMichael. right, listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Jason Sheffield, defense attorney for Travis McMichael, questions a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley gives instructions to a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Greg McMichael. center, stands to be recognized during jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Greg McMichael. center, listens to jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Greg McMichael. center, walks out of the jury selection room during jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and a neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Greg McMichael, center, listens to jury selection for the trial of he and his son Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

William “Roddie” Bryan, center, walks out of the jury selection room in handcuffs during jury selection for the trial at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. Bryan, Greg and Travis McMichael are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley listens to an attorney for the prosecution question potential juror during jury selection for the trial of Greg and Travis McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

Travis McMichael listens to attorneys question a pool of prospective jurors during jury selection for the trial of he and his father Greg McMichael and William “Roddie” Bryan, at the Glynn County Courthouse, Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in Brunswick, Ga. The trio are charged with the slaying of 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery in February 2020. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton, Pool)

The fatal shooting of the 25-year-old Black man by three white men dominated headlines and social media feeds in the community last year, and many people showing up for jury duty have said they already have opinions about who’s at fault.

So far, 23 jury pool members have been deemed fair-minded enough to qualify for the final jury. Dozens more are needed.