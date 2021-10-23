Jury deliberations to resume in Georgia stun-gun death

(Photo: Courtesy of US Attorney’s Office, Middle District of Georgia)

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (AP) — Deliberations are scheduled to resume Monday after jurors couldn’t reach a verdict Friday in the trial of three former Georgia sheriff’s deputies.

They’re accused of murdering a man during a 2017 arrest when they shocked him with stun guns.

Prosecutors argued at trial that Henry Lee Copeland, Michael Howell and Rhett Scott had no reason to detain 58-year old Eurie Martin.

The three former deputies are white, while Martin was Black. The defendants say Martin was illegally walking in the road in the tiny town of Deepstep during a 30-mile journey to see relatives on a hot summer day.

Martin had a history of schizophrenia.