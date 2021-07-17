Judge’s retirement creates new appointment chance for Kemp

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will have an opportunity to appoint a new superior court judge for a six-county circuit based in Columbus.

Judge William Rumer told Kemp in a letter this month that he will retire at the end of August. Rumer said he has missed the courtroom during the COVID-19 pandemic when in-person hearings were halted.

Gov. Sonny Perdue appointed Rumer to the bench in 2010. The judge says he wants to spend time traveling with his wife and being with his children and grandchildren.

The Chattahoochee Judicial Circuit covers Chattahoochee, Harris, Marion, Muscogee, Talbot and Taylor counties.