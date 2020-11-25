Judge says dam can’t be removed if water level will fall

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A federal court says the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can’t demolish a dam downriver from Augusta if it doesn’t maintain the current water level.

U.S. District Judge Richard Mark Gergel ruled Friday that the Corps of Engineers’ proposed plan to remove the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam doesn’t follow requirements of a 2016 law requiring the river to be maintained at its current level.

The Corps proposed to remove the dam and build a series of rock weirs across the river, arguing that it’s required to improve fish habitat.

The city of Augusta and the state of South Carolina sued to block removal after the Corps formally decided to go ahead with the plan in October 2019.