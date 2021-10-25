Judge: Lawyer can’t represent indicted Georgia prosecutor

This photo provided by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office shows Mark Jones. Georgia’s governor has suspended the district attorney who was indicted on charges of criminal misconduct while in office. Gov. Brian Kemp signed an executive order Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 suspending Chattahoochee Circuit District Attorney Mark Jones until his case is resolved or the end of his term, whichever comes first. (Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A judge says a lawyer can’t represent an indicted Georgia district attorney in an upcoming trial.

Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden on Monday removed Christopher Breault from representing Columbus-area District Attorney Mark Jones. That’s because Breault could be a witness in the trial scheduled to start Nov. 8.

Breault contacted a potential witness in an electronic message that prosecutors cite as part of the misconduct allegations against Jones.

Jones was indicted Sept. 7 on accusations that he tried to influence a police officer’s testimony. He’s also accused of offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence the testimony of a crime victim.