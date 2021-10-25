Judge: Lawyer can’t represent indicted Georgia prosecutor

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A judge says a lawyer can’t represent an indicted Georgia district attorney in an upcoming trial.
Superior Court Judge Katherine Lumsden on Monday removed Christopher Breault from representing Columbus-area District Attorney Mark Jones. That’s because Breault could be a witness in the trial scheduled to start Nov. 8.
Breault contacted a potential witness in an electronic message that prosecutors cite as part of the misconduct allegations against Jones.
Jones was indicted Sept. 7 on accusations that he tried to influence a police officer’s testimony. He’s also accused of offering bribes to prosecutors in his office and trying to influence the testimony of a crime victim.