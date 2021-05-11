Judge faces ethics charges in assault on man after hearing

KNOXVILLE, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge accused of assaulting an inmate who he said repeatedly cursed at him during a hearing is facing ethics charges.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission’s investigative panel alleges Crawford County Chief Magistrate Cary Hays III followed the inmate into a hallway after a 2020 first appearance, then grabbed him and pushed him against a wall while the man was restrained.

Hays told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution he didn’t injure the inmate “in any way.”

A hearing panel is set to review the case and decide whether to recommend a punishment to the Georgia Supreme Court.

That court could then decide to reprimand or remove Hays from office.