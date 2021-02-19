Judge dismisses Georgia lawsuit by transgender fire chief

HFM TBA**FILE-In this Sept. 26, 2019, file photo, former Byron, Ga., fire chief Rachel Mosby poses for a photo in the home of a friend in Atlanta. Mosby is a transgender woman who held the job for more than a decade as a man, then was fired in June, 18 months after she openly transitioned. Mosby has filed a discrimination lawsuit in 2020, in U.S. District Court after the EEOC took no action on a sex discrimination complaint she filed last year.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A federal judge has thrown out a discrimination lawsuit by a former Georgia fire chief who says she was fired because she’s transgender.

Rachel Mosby filed suit last year against the rural city of Byron, where she led the fire department for more than a decade until she was fired after 18 months of coming to work as a woman.

U.S. District Judge Tilman E. Self III threw out the case without ruling on the merits of Mosby’s discrimination claims.

Instead, the judge found Mosby’s original complaint with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission was filed without a required sworn or notarized statement.

Mosby’s attorney said he plans to appeal.