Judge bars prosecution of 2004 Georgia murder suspects

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia judge has thrown out murder charges against two people who were arrested in 2014 for a 2004 killing.

Muscogee County Superior Court Judge Gil McBride ruled Wednesday that prosecutors can’t bring future charges against Rebecca Haynie and Donald Keith Phillips.

They were accused in the death of William Kirby Smith Jr. in Columbus.

McBride says the state’s delays in prosecuting the case are intolerable.

He also says the case was compromised by charges only being filed after a true crime reality show got involved.

Prosecutors had asked McBride to drop the current charges. But they wanted to leave the door open for future charges.