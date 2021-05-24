Judge agrees to unseal Fulton absentee ballots for audit

ATLANTA (AP) — A judge on Friday agreed to unseal absentee ballots to allow for an audit of November election results in Georgia’s most populous county.
The ruling stems from a lawsuit against Fulton County that alleges evidence of fraudulent ballots and improper counting. The judge said he’ll order county officials to scan the more than 145,000 ballots and produce high-resolution images.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that the plaintiffs plan to use those images to determine whether the ballots were completed by hand or machine to determine their legitimacy.