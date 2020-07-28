Jon Ossoff quarantines after wife contracts COVID-19

ATLANTA (WSAV) – A political candidate is in isolation after a coronavirus scare hits close to home.

Georgia’s Democratic Senate contender, Jon Ossoff, says he and his wife are now in quarantine after she tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

“My wife is feeling better day by day,” the candidate said. “She is was feeling ill last week. She started isolating after her positive test result.”

Ossoff developed mild symptoms but his COVID-19 test came back negative on Monday.

But he says he spent nearly two hours in line on Saturday to get tested — and calls that timeframe unacceptable.

“Look, we are in month five of this pandemic, and there’s no excuse for any state,” Ossoff said. “This is about speed from January our country’s response has been sluggish and that’s because of denial by politicians.”

He says testing needs to be easier and more accessible.

“Mass testing and fast testing are vital,” Ossoff added. “I am pretty internet savvy and I had difficulties on how, when and where to get tested.”

The candidate said the U.S. should take note from other countries who have gotten testing right.

“The explosion of this virus across the U.S. has now nearly killed 150,000 was preventable,” Ossoff said. “On Friday, in Canada, they had 540 new cases and they do a lot of testing. In the U.S., we had 74,000 new cases on the same day. It didn’t have to be this way.”

Ossoff says he has not campaigned for any events for the last month.

He faces Republican incumbent David Perdue in the November elections for Georgia’s Senate race.