Jesup police officer appointed to Georgia Board of Public Safety

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced ten appointments to the Georgia Board of Public Safety and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission on Wednesday.

One of those appointments was of a local police officer from Jesup.

Below are appointments for the Georgia Board of Public Safety.

Leonard “Dee” Meadows Meadows began his career as a firefighter with Waycross Fire Department in 1991 and worked his way through the ranks, serving as a lieutenant, training officer, batallion chief, and fire chief. He is a graduate of Ware County High School, the National Fire Academy, and the Georgia Fire Academy. Meadows is also a certified minister of the Assemblies of God through Global University, and he has served as a board member for the Ware County Board of Education, where he was the chair from 2019-2020. He and his wife have one son, and they live in Waycross.

Nicholas Ellis Ellis serves as a lieutenant patrol commander with the City of Jesup Police Department. Ellis attended Wayne County High School. He and his wife have three children and live in Jesup.

Joey Terrell, J. Craig Tully Tully was reappointed.

Ellis Wood Wood was reappointed.



Below are the appointments for the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.