Jesup police officer appointed to Georgia Board of Public Safety

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – Governor Brian Kemp announced ten appointments to the Georgia Board of Public Safety and the Georgia Professional Standards Commission on Wednesday.
One of those appointments was of a local police officer from Jesup.
Below are appointments for the Georgia Board of Public Safety.
- Leonard “Dee” Meadows
- Meadows began his career as a firefighter with Waycross Fire Department in 1991 and worked his way through the ranks, serving as a lieutenant, training officer, batallion chief, and fire chief. He is a graduate of Ware County High School, the National Fire Academy, and the Georgia Fire Academy. Meadows is also a certified minister of the Assemblies of God through Global University, and he has served as a board member for the Ware County Board of Education, where he was the chair from 2019-2020. He and his wife have one son, and they live in Waycross.
- Nicholas Ellis
- Ellis serves as a lieutenant patrol commander with the City of Jesup Police Department. Ellis attended Wayne County High School. He and his wife have three children and live in Jesup.
- Joey Terrell, J. Craig Tully
- Tully was reappointed.
- Ellis Wood
- Wood was reappointed.
Below are the appointments for the Georgia Professional Standards Commission.
- Carol Williams
- Williams is an associate broker with Coldwell Banker Upchurch Realty in Athens. She earned an associate’s degree from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College and bachelor’s degree from the University of Georgia. Williams and her husband, Randy, reside in Athens, and they have three adult children.
- Jordan Elizabeth Frobos
- Frobos is an academic coach with Gainesville City Schools, and she has been an educator with Hall County Schools since 1997. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Brenau University and Ed.S. degree from Georgia College and State University. She and her husband have two children, and they live in Gainesville.
- Brandon Seigler
- Seigler is a middle school history department chair and football coach at Woodward Academy. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Finance from Wingate University, a master’s degree in Teaching from Marshall University, an Ed.S. in Coaching Pedagogy from Valdosta State University, and a doctorate in Sports Management from Northcentral University. Seigler and his wife, Wendy, reside in Atlanta.
- Dr. Holley Roberts
- Roberts is an associate dean and professor of Early Childhood Education and edTPA Coordinator with the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College and State University. She earned a bachelor’s and master’s degree in Early Childhood Education from Georgia College and an Ed.D. in Curriculum Studies from Georgia Southern University. Dr. Roberts and her husband, Clifford, live in Milledgeville, and they have two children.
- Jimmy Atkins
- Atkins received an associate’s degree in Accounting from Augusta College and bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from Brenau University. He is a self-employed insurance agent for Aflac, and he has served on the Richmond County Board of Education since 2005, where he is in his second term as board president. In 2019, he was elected as the tenth district representative for the Georgia School Boards Association Board of Directors. Atkins also serves as a board member on the Richmond County Board of Health and Boys and Girls Clubs of the CSRA, and he is an ordained Southern Baptist deacon, mason, and shriner. He and his wife, Donna, have been married for twenty-six years and have two children, Elisa and Jacob.