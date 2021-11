Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

JENKINS COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Students and staff in Jenkins County have a day off on Tuesday, November 9th, due to death threats.

According to a post on their Facebook page, local law enforcement along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are investigating after several threats were sent to staff and students.

Read the entire post below:

This is a developing story.