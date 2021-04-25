Jekyll Island cancels Shrimp & Grits Festival for 2nd year

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — One of coastal Georgia’s biggest food festivals has been canceled for a second straight year.

Jekyll Island will forgo its Shrimp & Grits Festival this fall. The coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to pull the plug in 2020.

Now the Jekyll Island Authority’s executive director, Jones Hooks, says a lack of funding from sponsors and fewer restaurants committing to participate prompted organizers to shelve the festival until November 2022.

One of the festival highlights has been restaurant chefs serving up their own unique spins on shrimp and grits for attendees to sample. Hooks noted many restaurants are still struggling from the pandemic, with many trying to deal with staffing shortages.