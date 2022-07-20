AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — A Japanese company will build a $150 million plant to make copper foil for electric vehicle batteries in Augusta, Georgia.

Wednesday’s announcement switches the location for the Nippon Denkai plant from one originally announced next to the company’s existing plant in Camden, South Carolina.

The company says it could eventually triple production at the Georgia site. That would raise investment to $430 million and create 250 jobs over the next five years.

Nippon Denkai says the Augusta site has room for expansion, allows for more advanced equipment and has cheaper electricity prices. The company says expanding battery manufacturing will drive a big increase in demand for copper foil.