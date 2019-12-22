James Shepherd, founder of Atlanta’s Shepherd Center, dies at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – James Shepherd, the co-founder of The Shepherd Center, a Georgia hospital specializing in spinal injuries, has died. He was 68.

The Shepherd Center said he died on Saturday.

Shepherd, his parents and Dr. David Apple founded the Shepherd Center after James Shepherd suffered a paralyzing spinal cord injury in 1973. The Shepherd Center said in a statement that the group garnered support to open a specialized facility for spinal cord injuries because they were frustrated by a lack of high-quality rehabilitation care in the southeastern U.S.

“For nearly 45 years, James devoted his life to ensuring our clinical teams could take the so-called impossible cases and help people put their lives back together,” Sarah Morrison, president and CEO of Shepherd Center said in a statement. “James often said that Shepherd Center was the bridge between ‘I can’t’ and ‘I can.’ Thanks to him, thousands of patients and families found a pathway to independence, hope and dignity.”

The Shepherd Center began in 1975, as a six-bed unit that leased space from an Atlanta hospital. Today it is a 152-bed hospital.