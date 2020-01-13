Ivanka Trump to meet sex trafficking survivors in Georgia

by: The Associated Press

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Ivanka Trump is scheduled to arrive in Atlanta on Tuesday to tour facilities that help human trafficking survivors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the president’s daughter and adviser will be accompanied by Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and other Trump administration officials at a safe house near downtown Atlanta.

They’ll hear from its operators, as well as from survivors who have benefited from the shelter.

The group will also visit Wellspring Living’s Women’s Academy, a nonprofit that helps survivors with recovery where a roundtable discussion will be held.

