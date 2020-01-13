Ivanka Trump to meet sex trafficking survivors in Georgia

Ivanka Trump, the daughter and senior adviser to U.S. President Donald Trump, is interviewed by the Associated Press, Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, in Rabat, Morocco. Trump is in Morocco promoting a global economic program for women. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

ATLANTA, Ga. (AP) – Ivanka Trump is scheduled to arrive in Atlanta on Tuesday to tour facilities that help human trafficking survivors.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports the president’s daughter and adviser will be accompanied by Gov. Brian Kemp, first lady Marty Kemp, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler and other Trump administration officials at a safe house near downtown Atlanta.

They’ll hear from its operators, as well as from survivors who have benefited from the shelter.

The group will also visit Wellspring Living’s Women’s Academy, a nonprofit that helps survivors with recovery where a roundtable discussion will be held.