It’s a boy! Video shows week-old western lowland gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta last week

ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – A baby western lowland gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta last week is a male, the zoo announced Thursday.

The newborn carries on a special bloodline. He is the son of Lulu, seen in the video above, and a grandson of the late Willie B. This means the tiny gorilla carries the double legacy of being a great-grandson of Ozzie, one of the original gorillas at the Zoo’s Ford African Rain Forest and the world’s oldest living male gorilla. Ozzie is 58 years old.

Lulu’s new baby is the 24th gorilla born at Zoo Atlanta. The zoo said that each birth is crucial for western lowland gorillas, as they are a critically endangered species. According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, over a 25 year period, population numbers have decreased by 60% in the wild due to threats of poaching, habitat loss and emerging diseases like Ebola.

Zoo Atlanta said that mother and infant are doing well, and details on naming the baby will be released in a few weeks.