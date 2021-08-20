Investigation opened into Herschel Walker’s wife’s residency

FILE – In this May 29, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump, left, and his daughter Ivanka Trump, right, watch as former football player Herschel Walker, center, throws football’s during White House Sports and Fitness Day on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. The U.S. Senate nomination in a premier battleground like Georgia should be a plum political prize, but a year before Republican voters choose a nominee for the 2022 midterms, they have no clear options. The wildcard is whether football hero Herschel Walker runs and brings the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

ATLANTA (AP) — State election officials opened an investigation into the residency of potential U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife after a newspaper reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas.

A case sheet obtained by The Associated Press shows the Secretary of State’s office opened the investigation into Julie Blanchard on Aug. 10.

No one answered multiple calls to a number listed for Blanchard on Thursday.

Walker is considering a run for U.S. Senate in Georgia as a Republican.

The former football star is a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump and has joined in Trump’s baseless assertions that the 2020 election was stolen by fraudulent votes.