Investigation opened into Herschel Walker’s wife’s residency

ATLANTA (AP) — State election officials opened an investigation into the residency of potential U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife after a newspaper reported that records show she voted in Georgia despite living in Texas.
A case sheet obtained by The Associated Press shows the Secretary of State’s office opened the investigation into Julie Blanchard on Aug. 10.
No one answered multiple calls to a number listed for Blanchard on Thursday.
Walker is considering a run for U.S. Senate in Georgia as a Republican.
The former football star is a longtime friend of former President Donald Trump and has joined in Trump’s baseless assertions that the 2020 election was stolen by fraudulent votes.