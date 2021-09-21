Investigation finds no residency violation by Walker’s wife

FILE – In this July 16, 2019, file photo, Herschel Walker talks about 150 years of college football during the NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Day in Hoover, Ala. Walker appears to have a coveted political profile for a potential Senate candidate in Georgia. (AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia election investigators found that U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker’s wife did not commit any residency violation by voting in Georgia in the 2020 general election after requesting an absentee ballot be sent to Texas.

The secretary of state’s office opened an investigation into Julie Blanchard after The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that records showed that at the time of last year’s election she was living in Texas.

An investigator on Tuesday told the State Election Board that no violation was found, and the board voted unanimously to dismiss the case.

Officials say Blanchard has a Georgia driver’s license, owns property in Atlanta, has a business in Georgia and pays state income taxes.