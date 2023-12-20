SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Wildlife officials are concerned about recent sightings of non-native blue land crabs along the South Atlantic coast.

This includes coastal Georgia and the coasts of the Carolinas, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).

WRD has received multiple reports.

“While we are uncertain about the potential ecological and economic risks these crabs pose, we are currently concerned about damage caused by their extensive burrowing,” said Jim Page, WRD Aquatic Nuisance Species Program manager. “As a new non-native species in our state, we need more information about these crabs and are asking for the public’s help.”

Blue land crabs are native from Brazil to south Florida.

Characteristics include:

As large as 5-6 inches

One claw larger than the other

Blue coloring in adult males

White or gray females

Varied colors when younger

WRD says these crabs burrow deep into the ground and are most likely to be seen after heavy rain.

Anyone who comes across a blue land crab is encouraged to take photos and report sightings at GeorgiaWildlife.com/ANS.