ATLANTA (WSAV) — Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is warning Georgians of a new scam called “pig-butchering.”

State leaders say the cryptocurrency scam, originating in Southeast Asia, is now hitting victims all over the county including here in Georgia.

Georgia’s secretary of state says predators will build up your confidence through normal conversations — and convince you of an easy way to invest your money.

“The means is through cryptocurrency – that way it can be moved throughout the world and then it can be built up and then it’s gone,” Raffensperger explained.

The Secretary of State says “pig butchering” refers to feeding you information to “fatten” you – the victim – with the illusion of large returns usually targeting retirees or older individuals.

“Once they build it up to a fairly substantial amount, they will empty it and that’s the last you hear from them,” said Raffensperger

Scam artists use social media, texts or may even pretend to be an old friend or colleague to initiate the conservation and eventually will convince you to buy or invest using a fake website.

Raffensperger said, “It comes out of Southeast Asia. They are calling or identifying as a long-lost relative and win their confidence. They are” not asking for money but as they call back and build the relationship, and open up money in a separate investment account.”

Security experts say don’t transfer money to a suspected scammer, report the crime to your bank and alert authorities immediately before forking out more cash.

If you are a victim of the scam – you can reach out to the Secretary of State’s office at 470-312-2640 or the Secret Service field office in Atlanta at 404-331-6111 or file a report with the internet crime complaint center.